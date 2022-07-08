80-year-old woman murdered in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi: An 80-year-old woman was murdered by unknown assailants at her house in Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday. They added that the information about the murder came through a call that was made to the police control room around 11 am on Friday and it transferred it to the Shalimar Bagh police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the murder took place in BS block. The woman was found lying on the bed and her throat was partially slit. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police said that the possibility of a robbery was unlikely since the woman’s ornaments were intact and no signs of ransacking were found.

“Other household articles were also found intact at the house. Apart from the slit wound on the neck, no other injuries were apparently visible. Prime facie, the entry seemed friendly,” said DCP Rangnani.

Police said they have registered a case of murder under Indian Penal Code’s section 302 at Shalimar Bagh police station. Four teams of the police station, special staff, and anti-auto theft squad (AATS) have been formed to probe the case, identify the suspects and arrest them as early as possible.

“CCTV cameras installed around the woman’s house are being scanned for clues regarding the suspects,” said DCP Rangnani, adding that some people are being rounded up for information regarding the suspects who killed the elderly woman.

