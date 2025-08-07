8-yr-old dies after slipping into open drain in Delhi’s Najafgarh

An eight-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Sunday evening while chasing a kite with his friends, police said. The child, identified as Amit Kumar, was rescued by police and fire personnel but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. According to police, the drain was open and partially concealed by solid waste and cow dung from an adjacent dairy, which may have made it appear covered. (File photo)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said a police control room (PCR) call was received at 7.15pm from locals who reported hearing children screaming. “We were told that a child had fallen into the drain. The staff, along with the station house officer (SHO), reached the spot. They looked for the boy and managed to rescue him after some time. He was taken to a hospital but could not be saved,” said the DCP.

According to police, the drain was open and partially concealed by solid waste and cow dung from an adjacent dairy, which may have made it appear covered. SHO and ACP, along with fire officials, conducted the rescue operation.

The deceased, a resident of Prem Vihar, is survived by his parents. His father, Santosh Kumar, said his son had gone out with other boys to play. “They were chasing kites and jumping in the mud when he slipped and fell into the open drain,” he said.

Police said they are verifying which civic agency is responsible for the drain’s maintenance and that appropriate legal action will be initiated.