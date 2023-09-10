AAP says ITPO ‘submerged’; Centre says claims exaggerated

Overnight rains in Delhi led to water accumulating outside Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan — the main site for the G20 Summit — officials aware of the matter said on Sunday, but added that the entrance to the hall was swiftly cleared of water, and denied reports that the area witnessed any waterlogging. Screengrab of a video showing water at the G20 Summit venue, posted on X. (HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi logged 38.6mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8:30am on Sunday, and a subsequent 1.3mm rainfall from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

At around noon on Sunday, Delhi urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, addressing lieutenant governor VK Saxena, alleged that the main area around Bharat Mandapam was “submerged”.

“Resp @LtGovDelhi saab, This is very serious. Even after ur 50+ inspections, if the very main area around Mandapam is submerged in water, then heads must roll. I as Minister of Delhi don’t have control over this Central Govt area, else would have assisted u sir,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bharadwaj’s statement promoted a sharp rebuttal by the Centre’s Press Information Bureau which called the claim “exaggerated and misleading”.

“This claim is exaggerated and misleading. Minor water logging in open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains. No water logging at venue presently,” PIB’s Fact Check handle posted on X.

Meanwhile, the LG did not directly respond to Bharadwaj, but his secretariat in a statement said while President Droupadi Murmu was hosting a dinner for G20 delegates at the Bharat Mandapam, it began to rain and Saxena activated the contingency plan put in place for such eventuality.

“Officers from different departments including those from the LG Secretariat kept reporting to LG Saxena at regular intervals about any problems being faced and the steps being taken to address the same. This exercise continued throughout the night and minutest details were looked into with status being updated to LG,” the statement said.

The statement also quoted Saxena thanking the “Rain Gods”, who made the stay of visiting dignitaries “all the more special by bringing down temperatures as well as the AQI”.

Separately, Pradeep Singh Kharola, chairman and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which oversees the Pragati Maidan complex, said some water did accumulate in front of the pathway of Hall 5 due to rains. “Multiple machines and manpower were deployed simultaneously. Water (was) drained out and cleaned immediately,” Kharola told HT.