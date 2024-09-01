After short pause, rain to resume in Delhi-NCR

The monsoon trough is expected to return close to Delhi-NCR on Monday, bringing with it more rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the Capital, predicting light to moderate rainfall. The region is likely to record light rain till Thursday, with isolated parts receiving moderate showers, IMD said. Commuters at Delhis Connaught Place on Friday, August 30, 2024.(Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

Delhi did not record any rain in the 24 hours till 8.30am on Sunday or between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the standard measurement intervals. IMD, in a statement, said the monsoon trough was hovering near south Odisha, south Chhatisgarh and north Andhra Pradesh.

“The trough is expected to return close to Delhi-NCR again, with more rain likely this week in the region,” an IMD official said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, said Delhi would record light rain till Thursday at most places, with moderate rainfall likely as well. “This was a temporary break in rain, as the trough moved closer to central India due to a deep depression there. With the trough expected to return close to Delhi-NCR by Monday, we will again see cloudy skies and rain,” he said.

Humidity remained high, hovering between 60% and 94% on Sunday. Delhi’s maximum temperature was 36.3°C, which was two degrees above the normal and up from 35°C recorded a day earlier. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 26.5°C, which was around the normal, but up from 25.4°C recorded a day earlier.

Delhi has so far recorded 882.1mm of annual rainfall, of which 837.4mm has been recorded in the monsoon months of June, July and August. IMD has forecast “above normal” rainfall in northwest India for September, which may see Delhi cross the 1,000mm annual rainfall mark.

The long-period average (LPA) for rainfall in September in the Capital is 123.4mm.

Delhi’s air quality remained “satisfactory” on Sunday, with an air quality index of 99, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.