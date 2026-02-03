Agencies invited to revamp select liquor vends in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) has invited agencies to undertake renovation and modernisation of selected liquor retail vends across the Capital, officials said on Monday. The project will be executed in three phases (Representative photo)

“The work will include site surveys, preparation of two-dimensional (2D) concept designs with multiple alternatives, three-dimensional (3D) walkthrough visualisations, and detailed layouts covering civil works, flooring, façade, electrical systems, air-conditioning, fire safety, CCTV and IT infrastructure,” said an official.

The project will be executed in three phases, which includes design and planning, tender support and approvals and project management and supervision.

According to officials, the designs will be brand-neutral and compliant with the Delhi Excise Act, Unified Building Bye-Laws for Delhi and fire safety norms. The department has listed vends across different parts of the city where 2D designs and 3D walkthrough videos are required, including outlets in Paharganj, East Baldev Park, Uttam Nagar, Janakpuri, Naraina Industrial Area, Dwarka, Hauz Khas, Mohan Singh Market and Bali Nagar.

Officials said that DSCSC, one of the four government-run corporations that runs retail liquor vends in Delhi, aims at standardising retail formats while ensuring compliance with excise and safety regulations.

“Several outlets in neighbouring cities have well-lit displays that give a luxury or mall-like feel. That is what we are aiming to achieve along with a sense of safety for all consumers,” said the official.

The move comes amid ongoing efforts by the Delhi government to frame a new excise policy. The previous liquor policy, introduced in 2021, was withdrawn following allegations of irregularities and is currently under investigation by central agencies. Since then, liquor retail has been operated by government corporations under an interim arrangement.

Officials have previously said that the proposed new liquor policy, expected to be introduced by March, aims to address gaps in the existing framework and improve the retail experience for consumers, including through the development of premium, well-regulated liquor vends across the capital along with increased brand availability and competitive pricing.

Officials have said that despite changes in the policy, the retail distribution will continue to be in the hands of government-run corporations including DSIIDC and DTTDC.