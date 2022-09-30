Home / Cities / Delhi News / AIIMS bars security staff to have food, refreshments while on duty

AIIMS bars security staff to have food, refreshments while on duty

Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:01 PM IST

As per the memorandum, "any security staff found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will also be removed from rolls of AIIMS."

AIIMS Delhi has barred security staff to have food, refreshments while on duty.
AIIMS Delhi has  barred security staff to have food, refreshments while on duty. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)
ANI

The newly-appointed director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Dr M Srinivas on Thursday issued an office memorandum stating that if any security staff is found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours, s/he will be removed from rolls of AIIMS.

The memorandum said during the visit of the AIIMS Director to the CNC on Thursday, it was observed that one of the security staff was carrying tea in a tray on directions of hospital staff posted in her area of responsibility.

After seeing the security guard carrying tea in a tray, Dr M Srinivas issued an office memorandum.

"It is hereby directed that the security staff deployed for security and assistance of patients will not be used for any purpose other than for which they are engaged. The in-charge of concerned office to which the security staff is posted as well as the respective cafeteria/canteen in-charge will be held responsible if any security staff is found carrying refreshments/ tea /coffee etc during their duty hours," read the memorandum.

As per the memorandum, "any security staff found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will also be removed from rolls of AIIMS."

It further stated that it will also be ensured by the respective faculty in charge and officers in charge of security that the security staff perform the duties as specified in the tender agreement for watch and ward services.

"Such incidents not only compromise the security for which the staff has been deployed but also portray an adverse image of security services," it added.

Last week, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday appointed Dr Srinivas as the new director of the prestigious All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The official order said Dr Srinivas has been appointed for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 65 years. He succeeds Dr Randeep Guleria and is one of the youngest directors of the prestigious institution.

