All Indians share a ‘common DNA of Mahadev’: JMI VC

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) vice-chancellor Mazhar Asif, in a video purportedly from an event at the university marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is heard saying that despite differences in tradition and culture, everyone is Indian as they “share a common DNA of Mahadev”. Several students staged a protest, alleging the event represented the “saffronisation” of educational institutions.

In a 30-second video shared on social media, which HT could not independently verify, the VC appears to say: “There are so many people sitting here who have a different tradition. I don’t think that everyone’s mother tongue is the same. I don’t think that everyone is of the same culture. Their region and religion will also be different. Despite this, we are Indians because in our DNA, there is Mahadev’s DNA.”

A spokesperson for the JMI administration declined HT’s request for comment on the remarks.

The event, of which the video is purportedly of, was held Tuesday at JMI’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology to mark the RSS’s centenary anniversary. Several students staged a protest, alleging the event represented the “saffronisation” of educational institutions.

Delhi state president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and a master’s student at JMI, Saiyed, alleged that a VC of a premier institution making an unscientific statement “reflects the influence of the Sangh in educational institutions”. He added that the comments are “not just unscientific but also contrary to the core principles of democracy.”