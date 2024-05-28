Another searing day for Delhi, max still above 45°C

Dry westerly winds and clear skies led to another sizzling day in Delhi on Monday, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 45.1 degree Celsius (°C) — the second day in a row that the mercury has crossed the 45-degree mark in the Capital. Monday’s high was a slight drop from the 45.4°C on Sunday, which was the highest maximum temperature recorded in Delhi since May 16, 2022 (45.6°C). Significant rise in mercury has marked the arrival of Summers in full swing as delhiites uses colourful gears to protect themselves from heat waves in New Delhi, India (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave or heatwave-like conditions to persist across the National Capital Region (NCR) till Thursday. IMD classifies it as a heatwave over any region when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C above normal and also above 40°C. It is a severe heatwave when the maximum is 6.5°C or more above normal.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi, logged a maximum of 45.1°C on Monday, which is five notches above the normal for this time of the year. Delhi also recorded a fairly warm minimum, with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2°C, three notches above normal. It was 27°C on Sunday.

“There has been no change in the weather conditions in the past 24 hours, with dry westerly winds still blowing towards Delhi. Marginal variations are common during this time of the year,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Despite the high temperature, Delhi’s heat index (HI) or “real feel” was only 47°C at Safdarjung, compared to the 49°C on Sunday. This, officials said, was due to the dry heat prevailing in the region, as compared to the humid heat earlier, which saw the HI touch 55.4°C on May 22. Higher humidity makes sweating and thus cooling off the body more difficult.

Delhi’s wet bulb temperature, another indicator of how uncomfortable the weather is, was meanwhile recorded at 25.4°C. It was 26.1°C a day earlier. A wet-bulb temperature of 32°C or higher makes it difficult for even fit and acclimatised people to work outdoors for too long, and at a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C — the maximum threshold — humans can no longer regulate body temperatures, leading to heatstroke and potential collapse.

Parts of the city recorded temperatures much higher than Safdarjung, with the Mungeshpur station in northwest Delhi logging the highest maximum at 48.8°C. Mungeshpur had logged a high of 48.3°C on Sunday.

At least two other weather stations in Delhi crossed the 48-degree mark on Monday — Najafgarh (48.6°C) and Narela (48.4°C). The two stations had a maximum of 48.1°C and 47.8°C, respectively on Sunday.

Across the National Capital Region, Gurugram recorded a high of 46.4°C, Faridabad 46.9°C, Ghaziabad 43.8°C, and Noida 47°C.

However, the Capital may see some relief on Friday due to a western disturbance, which may lead to overcast skies and drizzle in isolated parts of Delhi, Met officials said, with the maximum likely to drop down to 42-43°C.

“We expect some relief on Friday, when a western disturbance is expected to influence Delhi-NCR. Though the chances of rain are less, there should be cloudiness, which can lead to a drop in maximum temperature. At the same time, humidity will increase,” said Srivastava.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, deteriorated once more in the last 24 hours, returning to the “poor” category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 223 (poor) on Monday. It was 190 (moderate) on Sunday.