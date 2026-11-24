The Capital’s air quality worsened on Monday, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) rising to 260 in the “poor” category. Minimum temperatures are likely to dip to single digits from Wednesday, bringing colder conditions and potentially further slowing the dispersal of pollutants. District officials across Delhi-NCR have been asked to focus on preventing waste burning, easing traffic congestion and increasing public participation in the 2027 pollution-control plans. ( Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times) more

The AQI was 21 points higher than Sunday’s reading of 239, reversing a gradual improvement recorded over the previous three days. The city’s AQI had fallen from 280 on November 19 to 270 on November 20, 265 on November 21 and 239 on Sunday.

Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data on Monday, 26 were in the “very poor” category and six recorded “moderate” air quality while the remaining recorded readings in the poor zone. Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the city’s worst AQI at 393.

According to CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”.

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