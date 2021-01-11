Asked to pay ₹20 for chilli potatoes, man thrashes fast food vendor, robs cash
The police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing and thrashing a fast food vendor who had asked him to pay ₹20 for a plate of snacks, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, they said.
The accused has been identified as Firoz Khan (26), a resident of Hazi Colony here. He was previously involved in eight cases, including robbery and theft, police said.
According to the complainant Subhash Gupta, Firoz came to his food cart on January 9 and ordered a plate of for chilli potatoes. After eating, when he was asked to pay ₹20 for it, Firoz got angry and started abusing him.
When the vendor opposed, Firoz punched him and beat him. He robbed ₹1,500 cash and Aaadhar card from his cart and ran away, police said.
The injured fast food vendor was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A case was registered under IPC section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) at Jamia Nagar police station and the accused was arrested on Sunday, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).
"On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a drug addict and had no work. He committed crime to earn a quick buck for his daily needs," he said.
The robbed cash and the Aaadhar card of the complainant was recovered from him, he added.
