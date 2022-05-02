At 1,076, Delhi sees dip in daily Covid tally for 3rd straight day; positivity rate at 6.42%
- Hospitalisation rates increased on Monday with as many as 191 patients admitted, including 13 who are suspected to have Covid-19. Of the 178 confirmed Covid-19 patients, a total of 56 are in ICU while 55 are on oxygen support (including those on ventilator).
Delhi's single-day Covid-19 tally declined for the third consecutive day on Monday after 1,076 people were found to have contracted the virus, according to the health bulletin data. The national capital also maintained its zero death count for the second straight day, thus keeping the overall toll at 26,175.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has now reached 18,85,636, of which 5,744 are active.
Despite logging significantly fewer number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate climbed to 6.42 per cent on Monday from 4.89 per cent the day before. Furthermore, the total number of tests carried out across the national capital also saw a decline to 16,753 from Sunday's 30,398, the health bulletin data showed.
Hospitalisation rates also shot up on Monday with as many as 191 patients admitted, including 13 who are suspected to have Covid-19. Of the 178 confirmed Covid-19 patients, a total of 56 are in ICU while 55 are on oxygen support (including those on ventilator).
However, the Capital recorded more fresh recoveries on Monday after 1,329 people recuperated from the virus, up from 1,204 from Sunday. With this, the total number of recovered patients in Delhi touched 18,53,717, the health bulletin data said.
-
Court puts off order on Rana couple’s bail pleas to May 4
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday postponed to May 4 the order on the bail pleas filed by Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. While Navneet is presently lodged in Byculla women's prison, Ravi Rana is lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. Arguing their bail pleas, senior advocate Abad Ponda and advocate Rizwan Merchant had contended that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police.
-
Why release tigress in Seljar, asked Vasundhara Raje. Forest official explains
The tigress released in the Seljar range of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on April 11 is healthy and has made three kills, a senior Rajasthan wildlife official said on Monday after a barrage of criticism by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje questioning the government's decision. “She is healthy and made three kills. The tigress is monitored 24x7,” mHTR field director, Sedu Ram Yadav said. The tigress, MT-4, was the only one to survive.
-
Anil Deshmukh seeks admission in private hospital
Mumbai Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh filed an application before the special PMLA court to allow him to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment on Monday. The special court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to file reply to the plea and posted it for hearing on May 4. He also had post-Covid effects and harboured more heart issues after he contracted the infection in February 2021.
-
Two PMC hospitals to implement LaQshya programme
After much scrutiny, two civic body hospitals have been selected to implement the labour room quality improvement initiative (LaQshya), which is a national level programme to prevent maternal deaths and stillbirths. Pune Municipal Corporation was selected for the pilot project in the state and among the civic maternity hospitals, Kamala Nehru and Sonawane were selected. Currently, PMC hospitals have a low rate of maternal deaths and stillbirths.
-
CVS shines at Tatva ’22: Badan pe sitare lapete huye!
Electrifying DJ nights, mesmerising band performances, street dance-offs, soulful musical renditions, captivating photo and art exhibits, and treasure hunts — the three-day cultural fest of College of Vocational Studies, Tatva had it all. And that's why it left Delhi University students with memories of a lifetime! Surbhi Koley, a student of BA (Hons) Political Science at Dyal Singh College (Morning), performed an acoustic version of Billie Eilish's I Don't Wanna Be You Anymore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics