At 1,076, Delhi sees dip in daily Covid tally for 3rd straight day; positivity rate at 6.42%

Delhi's single-day Covid-19 tally declined for the third consecutive day on Monday after 1,076 people were found to have contracted the virus, according to the health bulletin data. The national capital also maintained its zero death count for the second straight day, thus keeping the overall toll at 26,175.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has now reached 18,85,636, of which 5,744 are active.

Despite logging significantly fewer number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate climbed to 6.42 per cent on Monday from 4.89 per cent the day before. Furthermore, the total number of tests carried out across the national capital also saw a decline to 16,753 from Sunday's 30,398, the health bulletin data showed.

Hospitalisation rates also shot up on Monday with as many as 191 patients admitted, including 13 who are suspected to have Covid-19. Of the 178 confirmed Covid-19 patients, a total of 56 are in ICU while 55 are on oxygen support (including those on ventilator).

However, the Capital recorded more fresh recoveries on Monday after 1,329 people recuperated from the virus, up from 1,204 from Sunday. With this, the total number of recovered patients in Delhi touched 18,53,717, the health bulletin data said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON