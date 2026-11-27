New Delhi The weather department has forecast a further dip in the temperature, to around 8°C, on Friday (HT ) more

The Capital recorded its first single-digit temperature of the winter on Thursday, clocking a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius (°C)—2.3°C below normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a further dip in the minimum, to around 8°C, on Friday. The maximum temperature on Thursday, meanwhile, was 27.2°C, which was 0.5°C above normal.

Experts predicted a gradual dip in temperature due to snowfall in the hill states.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at private forecaster Skymet Weather Services, said, “The minimum temperature will gradually fall over the next few days. There won’t be a steep decline in the temperature. Usually, temperatures drop in the early weeks of November when there is heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh. Icy-cold winds lead to a drop in temperature here. But we do not foresee snowfall over the next week in those areas.”

The dip came 11 days later than last year, when the minimum temperature fell below the 10-degree mark on November 15, when it recorded 9.7°C. However, in 2024, the first single-digit minimum was recorded even later, on November 29, when the temperature dropped to 9.5°C.

Data from the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre showed that the minimum temperature remained above 10°C for most of November this year. It was 18°C on November 1 and gradually fell over the next few weeks and only touched the 10-degree mark on November 25, a day before the single-digit recording.

Experts said that the trend over the past few years shows that the timing of the first single-digit temperature varies. Delhi recorded its first sub-10°C temperature in 2023 on November 23, on November 18 in 2022, on November 17 in 2021 and on November 15 in 2020. In 2017, the phenomenon was recorded on November 20, while in 2016, it was recorded on November 29.

The earliest such dip in the period covered by the data was recorded on November 14, 2014, when the minimum temperature dropped to 9 degrees Celsius. No sub-10°C minimum was recorded during November in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Dip across Delhi

The minimum temperatures continued to remain below normal at most weather stations in the city. The Palam station recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9°C, which was two degrees below normal, while the maximum settled at 24.4°C, 2.1 degrees below normal.

The Lodhi Road station recorded a minimum of 9.4°C, 0.6 degrees below normal, and a maximum of 27.2°C, 1.2 degrees above normal. The Ridge station recorded a minimum of 11.4°C, which was 2.1 degrees below normal, while its maximum stood at 26.4°C, 0.3 degrees below normal.

At Ayanagar, the minimum temperature was 10.5°C, 2.5 degrees below normal, while the maximum was 27°C, 0.1 degree above normal.

Pollution status quo

Delhi recorded its 12th consecutive day of “poor” air on Thursday, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 224, up from 220 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) daily AQI bulletin. The AQI was 227 on Monday. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Friday, before plummeting to the “very poor” category on November 28-29.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as “good”, 51 to 100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and 401-500 as “severe”.