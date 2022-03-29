Banks to release ₹1.5k cr to finish Amrapali flats
- A bench of justices UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi gave the nod for the banks, led by Bank of Baroda, to effectuate funding proposals within a day and disburse payments to NBCC by March 31.
The Supreme Court on Monday directed a consortium of seven public sector banks to release ₹1,500 crore in tranches from March 31 to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), the public sector company tasked with completing houses for nearly 40,000 homebuyers.
A bench of justices UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi gave the nod for the banks, led by Bank of Baroda, to effectuate funding proposals within a day and disburse payments to NBCC by March 31. The order came after the Court was informed by senior advocate R Venkatramani appointed court receiver, that permissions from six of the banks are already in, while the seventh bank, Indian Bank, will send its approval document by evening.
The other banks that form the consortium are State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of India.
The bench said, “Our only concern is that there should not be any block of funds. This is the lifeline for the Amrapali projects which should never stop.”
The money to be provided by the consortium of banks is in addition to ₹650 crore funding by the Union government sponsored SWAMIH (Special Window for Affordable & Mid-Income Housing) Investment Fund for six Amrapali projects.
Besides, the court receiver informed the Court that the process of verifying homebuyers and getting due payments from them is also on. An amount of ₹900 crore has been received from homebuyers, Venkatramani had informed the Court last week.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics