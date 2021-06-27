Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP councillor joins AAP, Gopal Rai says more to come
Ballan said he was fed up with BJP’s “revenge politics”.(Twitter/@AapKaGopalRai)
BJP councillor joins AAP, Gopal Rai says more to come

Senior AAP leader and Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, who inducted him into the party, said several other councillors of the BJP and Congress are also slated to join AAP which will help its prospects in the upcoming MCD polls.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:47 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Rajkumar Ballan from Brahmapuri ward 47-E in Ghonda assembly constituency joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday.

Ballan said he was fed up with BJP’s “revenge politics”. “I started to smell dictatorship in BJP. So I joined AAP,” he said.

