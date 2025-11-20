Search
Bomb threat at school in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri; search underway, say police

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 12:35 pm IST

According to police, around 10:45am, the school administration received an email from an unknown sender who claimed to have planted a bomb inside the school

A prominent school in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, prompting immediate evacuation of students and staff, police said.

Police said nothing suspicious has been found yet. (Representative file photo)
Police said nothing suspicious has been found yet. (Representative file photo)

According to police, around 10:45am, the school administration received an email from an unknown sender who claimed to have planted a bomb inside the school.

A call was made to the police who then alerted the bomb detection team and bomb disposal squad.

Police said nothing suspicious has been found yet and the searches are underway.

“We received a call about the mail from school authorities who checked their mail in the morning. We have rushed teams and checks are being conducted. Students have been evacuated already. Nothing suspicious has been found yet” said Additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (New Delhi) Hukma Ram Sai.

Also Read: Delhi courts, CRPF schools evacuated after threats; police say no bombs found

HT has reached out to the school for a statement and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

In a similar incident on Tuesday, four court complexes and two CRPF schools in Delhi had received bomb threats. The court complexes, Patiala House Court, Saket district court, Rohini court and Tis Hazari court had to be evacuated as well and hearings were halted for sometime.

The CRPF schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka were also shut for the day.

Delhi Police are yet to arrest the accused behind the email and threat calls.

