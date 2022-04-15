Bought car, treated parents, paid off debt: How thieves spent ₹2.4 cr loot
- Officers of the crime branch, who nabbed the three suspects, said they have recovered ornaments and diamonds worth ₹1.25crore from the possession of the three suspects.
Aparna Ruth Wilson, 30 and her husband, Naresh Kumar Sagar, 31, stole jewellery and cash worth ₹2.45 crore from the Amrita Shergil Marg residence of actor Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja over 11 months and sold them to a goldsmith Dev Verma, 41, and used the money to pay off their debt, cover treatment cost of their parents and buy one second hand i-10 car, police said on Thursday — a day after the three were arrested for the theft.
Officers of the crime branch, who nabbed the three suspects, said they have recovered ornaments and diamonds worth ₹1.25crore from the possession of the three suspects.
Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said the crime branch arrested Wilson and Sagar, an accountant, who conspired to stole the jewellery and cash were arrested on Wednesday.
“We have also arrested the goldsmith (Dev Verma), who purchased the stolen articles, and recovered the stolen ornaments from his possession. The recovered items include 100 diamonds, six gold chains, six diamond bangles, one diamond bracelet, two tops, one brass coin and one Hyundai i-10 car. The approximate value of recovered articles has been determined ₹1.32 crore,” he said.
Yadav said Wilson is native of Lucknow, and she passed a diploma in nursing from Prayagraj in 2013. “She worked as a nurse at a hospital in Dehradun till 2015 before shifting to Delhi, where she took up a job at a private nursing home in Pashchim Vihar. In the interim, she worked at several local nursing homes and hospitals, before getting a job at a big private hospital in city. In 2017, she got married to Sagar, who she met on Facebook,” the special commissioner said.
In 2020, Sonam Kumar’s mother-in-law was admitted to the same hospital, Yadav said. “The hospital deputed one nurse, Premlata, for taking care of her. After some days, Premlata informed her friend Wilson that the Ahuja family was looking for one more nurse to look after her at their house in New Delhi. Wilson has been visiting the Ahuja residence since March 2021. During her visits to the house, she observed that a lot jewellery and cash was kept in an almirah. One day, she told her husband about it and the couple conspired to steal the jewellery and cash. Sagar asked her to steal one ornament at a time so as not to alarm the house owners,” Yadav said.
The special commissioner said Wilson used to steal ornaments and cash after giving sedatives to the patient from whose room she stole the jewellery. “The theft went on for nearly 11 months. Wilson used to hand over the stolen articles to her husband, and he sold them to jewellers and other persons. With the money acquired over these months, the couple paid off their debt, covered expenses on their parents’ medical treatment, and also purchased one second hand i-10 car,” he said.
Rohit Meena, the DCP (crime), who led the operation, said that Sagar belongs to Rustam Nagar in Moradabad district of UP. “He did his B.Com from Chandausi and MBA from a college in Meerut. In 2015, he met Wilson on Facebook and they got married in 2017. Sagar has confessed that he sold the stolen jewellery at different shops in south Delhi’s Kalkaji. While the owner of one of the shops has been arrested, the others are at large. Our team is raiding their possible hideouts,” he said.
Meena said that Verma has confessed to have bought the stolen jewellery from Naresh. He said he used to pay him both in cash and online. “Many valuable articles were recovered from his shop in Kalkaji. He has also told the police that several others ornaments that he had bought from Sagar were smelt to make jewellery,” Meena said.
-
Five students, 2 teachers at Vasant Kunj school test +ve
At least five students and two teachers at a private school in south Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, the school administration said on Thursday, dismissing a knee-jerk closure of the school. In a message to parents on Thursday, the school said that a student of Class 9 tested positive on Wednesday evening. Subsequently, the information was updated and the school said that two teachers and five students have tested positive.
-
DDMA to discuss return of mask rules next week
The Capital on Thursday added 325 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a marginal rise from 299 the previous day, even as officials aware of the matter said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is likely to meet on Wednesday next week to discuss the prevailing pandemic situation and explore if the mask mandate needs to be brought back. The fresh cases came on the back of 13,576 tests, of which 2.39% samples returned positive results.
-
Don’t shut schools every time Covid cases increase: Experts
The Delhi directorate of education (DoE) on Thursday asked authorities to shut parts of a school, or the entire institution “for the time being”, in the event of a positive Covid-19 case, even as experts stressed that schools could not be shut every time there was an infection spike in the city, and that it was a not an efficient method to tackle Covid-19.
-
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
-
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics