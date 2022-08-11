'Brazen lies': Kejriwal's attack over GST, Agnipath scheme gets BJP's rebuttal
Describing the allegations as “brazen lies”, the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) on Thursday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal soon after the Delhi chief minister claimed it waived off ₹10 lakh crore of loans and ₹5 lakh crore of taxes of super-rich people and their companies.
“The Centre hasn’t waived off loans but recovered 6.5 lakh crore since 2014-15,” BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.
At an online briefing, Kejriwal alleged that there seems to be something wrong with the Centre's finances the way it is "strongly opposing" free facilities for people. Questioning the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, Kejriwal said, “It is for the first time in the country's history that the government is justifying their Agnipath Yojna. It said it is being done so the government does not have to pay pensions to defence persons anymore.”
He said the reduction in states' share in central taxes from 42 per cent to 29 per cent, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25 per cent cut in MNREGA fund, Kejriwal asked where was all the money going.
Responding to his allegation, Malviya said, “No where has center said that Agniveer is to cut pension bill. Modi Govt has all the money for our Armed Forces. No tax on loose food items. States levied VAT earlier (sic).”
On MNREGA, the BJP leader said the Centre hasn’t cut its allocation and states aren’t able to spend it.
Kejriwal also alleged that the Centre collects a huge amount of taxes, including ₹3.5 lakh per annum on petrol and diesel, and was still against providing people of the country free education, healthcare and other facilities.
Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bats for referendum to decide fate of taxpayers' money
Issuing a rebuttal of the charges, Malviya tweeted, “The Modi Govt’s Ayushman Bharat is the biggest healthcare program in the world. Kejriwal hasn’t set up a single hospital in Delhi… Center is providing free food to 80 crore people…”
His reaction came after Modi's statement on freebies. Modi had said, "Freebies will restrict India from becoming self-reliant and increase the burden on taxpayers."
Earlier on Wednesday, in his speech during the inauguration of the 2G ethanol plant, the Prime Minister also spoke out against the culture of freebies.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
-
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics