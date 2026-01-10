Burglars loot items worth ₹50L from GK-2 house of ex-govt official

A burglary at the vacant home of a retired government officer in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash Enclave-II resulted in the theft of cash and jewellery valued at least ₹50 lakh, police said on Friday. The owner and his family were out of town following the death of their son (Representative photo)

According to officials, the incident came to light when a relative, noticing the main gate open, entered the house in Block E and found rooms ransacked. The owner and his family were out of town following the death of their son.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the caller informed police that the house belonged to his uncle. “On noticing the main gate open, he entered the house and found all rooms open and household articles lying scattered,” Chauhan said. The owner of the house was contacted over the phone and provided police with a preliminary list of stolen items.

Investigators familiar with the case said the burglars appeared to have decamped with gold, cash and other valuables worth more than ₹1 crore, though police officials stressed that the exact value of the stolen property was still being ascertained. “At this stage, we can confirm that at least ₹50 lakh in cash and jewellery has been stolen,” an officer said, adding that a clearer assessment would be possible once the house owner returns to Delhi.

A case has been registered, and multiple police teams are scanning CCTV footage and questioning local residents and security guards.

Locals said the house owner was previously posted with the central government, though police declined to confirm this, saying verification was underway.

In a related development, residents of the nearby M Block reported another theft around the same time. Police are investigating whether the incidents are connected.