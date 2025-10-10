CEC clears Vasant Kunj cultural centre project, says no tree felling involved

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has cleared the construction of a research-cum-museum and socio-cultural centre in Vasant Kunj’s Institutional Area, stating that the project has valid environmental clearance (EC) and does not require any tree felling. The project is envisioned as a cultural hub that bridges artistic practices with contemporary experimentation and technology.

Despite the site falling within the morphological Ridge, CEC noted that the area already houses several major institutions – including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) headquarters – and said the project, titled “Brij”, would add significant cultural value to Delhi.

“The committee is of the view that the proposed construction serves public purposes,” CEC said in its report dated September 28, 2025, recommending that the Supreme Court grant final approval. “The project not only adheres to all requisite legal and environmental standards but also stands to serve the public interest by fostering sustainable practices and contributing to the rich culture of our city and the nation.”

The project is being developed by the KK Birla Academy, a not-for-profit organisation, which envisions it as a world-class cultural and research hub spread across 30,600 sq m, with a built-up area of 127,721 sq m. It will house a performing arts centre, museum, library, academy, sustainability think-tank and offer a range of public learning programmes.

“It is envisioned as a cultural hub that bridges artistic practices with contemporary experimentation and technology, while serving as an inclusive public space dedicated to arts, culture, education, sustainability and innovation,” the report said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had allotted the land to the academy on a leasehold basis in 1995, but construction began only in 2007, after environmental clearance was obtained. Around 30% of the structure was completed before the Delhi government’s forest department halted the project over concerns about tree felling.

The issue was resolved by 2014, but by then the EC had expired and new building by-laws required the earlier structure to be demolished up to the basement. A fresh EC was granted in May 2021 following a revised layout plan.

However, in May 2022, work was again stopped by the forest department, which cited that the land fell within the morphological Ridge and alleged that 75 trees had been felled, imposing a fine of ₹45 lakh. The department then directed the academy to seek permission from the CEC before resuming construction.

As per definition, the morphological ridge is an area that exhibits Ridge-like features such as rocky terrain and undulating landforms but is not a notified forest area. While it enjoys protection similar to Delhi’s Ridge and forest zones, construction is permitted if no ecological harm or tree loss is involved.

After a site visit on September 19, 2025, the committee found that the land was in an excavated condition due to the earlier demolition, and that no trees were being cut for the new construction. “Adjacent to the proposed site, there are other constructed buildings, including the DRI headquarters, which were approved earlier by this court,” the CEC noted, adding that the area was not notified as forest or Ridge land.