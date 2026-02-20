New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of Delhi Police on a bail plea by Olympian Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Delhi HC seeks police's stand on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea

Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to Delhi Police and the kin of the deceased, and asked them to file a status report and a reply, respectively.

Noting that the Supreme Court had cancelled the bail granted to Kumar by the high court in August last year, the judge remarked, "I think you are being ambitious."

"Once the Supreme Court has taken a view, what do you expect from me?" the court asked.

The counsel for the accused said the bail plea should be considered since all public witnesses have been examined in the trial.

The counsel for Delhi Police and the deceased's kin, however, said all public witnesses were yet to be examined.

"Let a status report/detailed reply be filed before the next date of hearing. Renotify on May 4," the court said.

Kumar was arrested in May 2021 and a sessions court granted him a week's interim bail for his knee surgery on July 19, 2023.

On August 13, 2025, the Supreme Court cancelled Kumar's bail, setting aside a March 4 high court order and noting that his "domineering influence" over witnesses or delaying the trial proceedings could not be ruled out.

On February 6 this year, a trial court refused to grant bail to Kumar, saying the possibility that the accused might influence witnesses "cannot be ruled out".

The trial court, in October 2022, framed charges against Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections dealing with murder, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and rioting with a deadly weapon. Charges were also framed under the provisions of the Arms Act.

The trial court had noted that after being abducted and brought to the Chhatrasal Stadium, Dhankar was severely assaulted by several accused persons with baseball and hockey sticks.

