‘Clean fuel norms will transform NCR by 2026’: CAQM chief Rajesh Verma

The National Capital Region (NCR) is undergoing a critical transformation in the way it moves — not just in terms of technology, but in vision, said Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairperson Rajesh Verma on Thursday, making a strong case for clean mobility on World Environment Day. Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of CAQM during the Urban Adda 25 conclave organized by ICCT on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Speaking at Urban Adda 2025, a three-day event hosted by the Raahgiri Foundation, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), and GuruJal, Verma delivered the keynote address on the final day, underscoring that vehicular emissions remain at the heart of NCR’s air pollution crisis. HT is a media partner for the event.

“Among the many contributors to air pollution, vehicular emissions remain one of the most pressing issues,” Verma said, highlighting how the explosive growth in vehicle numbers has vastly outpaced infrastructure. “Between 1981 and 2021, the number of vehicles in Delhi grew 21-fold, while the road length only doubled.” Verma said, stating vehicles were growing at a much rapid pace, thus making the transition to cleaner fuels a slow but gradual exercise.

Delhi today has 15.2 million registered vehicles growing at 6% annually, while the rest of NCR accounts for another 11.4 million vehicles, growing at an even faster 8%. Although the Capital occupies just 2.7% of NCR’s land area, it houses 57% of its vehicles — placing extraordinary strain on infrastructure and contributing significantly to the region’s toxic air, Verma said.

Since its establishment in 2021, the CAQM has pushed aggressively to clean up transport — from public to private. “We have adopted an integrated and sustained strategy,” Verma said, involving cleaner fuels, faster EV adoption, and improvements in public transport access and reliability.

The data shared also showed that much of the fleet remains dependent on polluting fuels. Verma shared data that 82% of vehicles in Delhi still run on petrol, 7% on diesel, 8% on CNG, and only 2.8% are electric or hybrid. Just 18% of the city’s fleet is BS-IV compliant. “Older vehicles — BS-IV and below — are responsible for nearly 70% of the city’s vehicular pollution. Phasing them out is a key priority,” he said.

He said that currently, one-fourth of Delhi’s 7,600 buses are electric. By next year, that number is expected to rise to 8,000. “This is not merely a technological shift. It’s a shift in vision,” Verma said.

Expanding EV infrastructure is central to this transition. Charging stations have rapidly multiplied across NCR, creating the ecosystem needed to support electric mobility. The CAQM has also tightened norms for new vehicles. Since January 2023, registration of diesel-run auto-rickshaws has been banned in NCR, with a complete phase-out due by December 2026.

From November this year, only cleaner-fuel commercial goods vehicles will be allowed into Delhi. Beginning November 1, 2026, buses and All India Tourist Permit vehicles entering Delhi must be electric, CNG, or BS-VI compliant.

The government is also targeting fast-growing logistics sectors. “Aggregator fleets, delivery vehicles, and e-commerce logistics are growing faster than any other category,” Verma said. From January 1, 2026, only CNG or EVs can be added to these fleets — no new diesel or petrol vehicles will be permitted.

To weed out older, polluting vehicles, the CAQM is deploying ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras and fuel station surveillance. From July 1, 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles will be denied fuel in Delhi. From November 1, the rule will extend to high-density districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat. By April 2026, all of NCR will fall under this enforcement regime.

“These measures will be enforced through advanced surveillance systems and integrated command centres,” Verma said, stressing the importance of complementing technology with strong on-ground enforcement. “We’re working closely with enforcement agencies to ensure this is implemented properly.”

Verma said the region is already beginning to see the results of these efforts. “Since 2018, the number of good to moderate AQI days in Delhi has increased by 30%. Poor to severe days have reduced by nearly a quarter,” he said.

Calling for continued collaboration, Verma said, “Air pollution is a dynamic challenge that demands vigilance, innovation, and constant enforcement. CAQM is committed to bringing global best practices to India, striking a balance between present-day needs and a sustainable future.”