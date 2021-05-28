Clip appears to show Sushil Kumar attacking wrestler

A video that appeared to show wrestler Sushil Kumar allegedly thrashing athlete Sagar Dhankad, who later died, and which is being investigated by the Delhi Police for its authenticity, was being widely shared on social media on Thursday, showing several men attacking at least two individuals with sticks.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Dhankad and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital over a property dispute. The 38-year-old wrestler, a prime suspect in the murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday from Delhi’s Mundka.

In the video, which could not be independently verified by HT, Kumar’s associates can be seen armed with pistols, sticks and rods. While the police did not issue an official statement on the clip, two investigators with knowledge of the matter said Kumar had the video recorded to ensure that his rival groups were felt threatened.

Kumar’s legal counsel BS Jalhar was not immediately available for a response.

The incident, which took place on May 4, left Dhankad dead and his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar injured.

In the video, Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, is purportedly seen holding a stick and thrashing Dhankad, who is lying injured on the ground. Kumar is seen wearing a white T-shirt, which matches with the one in which he was seen in at toll booth on the Meerut expressway, a day after the crime, people aware of the matter said.

At least 15-20 other men are also seen in the video armed with pistols and sticks. Three cars can also seen, in which Kumar and his men are believed to have brought Dhankad and two others to the stadium, they said.

The police had seized these vehicles from the stadium the night the incident was reported.

Dhankad and friends were assaulted following an ongoing dispute over Dhankad occupying a flat in Model Town, owned by Kumar’s wife. A cash reward of ₹1 lakh was announced before Kumar’s arrest.