Cloudy sky, light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD

Published on Aug 17, 2022 10:05 AM IST
The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will remain around 35°C while the minimum temperature could be around 25°C
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.6°C. (File image)
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.6°C.
ByHT Correspondent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said Delhi is “likely to witness generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle” on Wednesday.

Not only the temperature but the pollution level in the national Capital has also come down.

The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will remain around 35°C while the minimum temperature could be around 25°C.

On Tuesday, the average maximum temperature was recorded at 33.1°C, which was one degree below the normal temperature around this time of the year.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.6°C, which was two degrees below the normal temperature at this time of the year.

The city’s air quality in the morning was in the “satisfactory” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website.

According to the website, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9am on Wednesday stood at 64, that is in the lower-end of the moderate category. The average 24-hour AQI on Tuesday was recorded at 63 in the lower-end of “moderate” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

