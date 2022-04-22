Cloudy sky, rain bring mercury down in Delhi
- Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi’s weather, saw a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius (°C) – three degrees below normal for this time of the year and six degrees down from a day ago.
Mercury dropped by five-eight degrees in most parts of the Capital on Thursday, with overcast skies and gusty winds, accompanied by a drizzle, providing a cooling effect for the city.
Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi’s weather, saw a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius (°C) – three degrees below normal for this time of the year and six degrees down from a day ago. This is the lowest maximum temperature recorded this month and the lowest since March 16, when mercury first touched 35°C in the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the impact of Thursday’s spell will linger on Friday as well, with partly cloudy skies during the day likely keeping the maximum below the 40-degree mark.
“Heatwave conditions have abated due to this and drizzle activity was also recorded in parts of Delhi, along with wind speeds of 20-30 km/hr,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.
According to IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to around 39°C on Friday, around 40°C by Saturday, 41°C by Monday, and reach the 42-degree mark around Wednesday.
While Safdarjung failed to record any rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday, ‘trace’ rainfall was recorded at both the Lodhi Road and the Ridge weather stations. Safdarjung has not seen any rainfall in Delhi now since February 27.
The highest maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at Najafgarh (37.2°C) and the lowest was at Mayur Vihar (34.6°C).
In terms of the minimum temperature, Delhi saw low of 25.8°C – three degrees above normal.
The IMD forecasts the minimum to drop back down to around 23-24 degrees Celsius over the next few days.
Delhi had recorded its joint-hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday, when the maximum touched 42.6°C at Safdarjung. It had touched a similar high on April 11 as well.
-
MCD elections preparations on hold, state poll body issues notice
The SEC notification underlined that redrawing municipality wards and reservation of seats for SC, SC (women) and women shall have to be undertaken to constitute to single unified corporation having a maximum of 250 wards. All this exercise is likely to take considerable time, the notification stated.
-
Rains lash J&K plains, higher reaches receive snow
Kashmir on Thursday recorded a major spell of rain on Thursday after February, which brought the much-needed respite from hot and dry weather. There were widespread rains in the plains while mountainous areas saw mild snowfall, dipping the temperatures sharply. Mild rains were also recorded on Tuesday. “The snowfall was recorded in north Kashmir's Machil, Kupwara and central Kashmir's Sonmarg besides Ladakh's Drass areas,” deputy director of meteorological department of J & K, Mukhtar Ahmad said.
-
Two J&K BJP leaders held for taking bribe for detainee’s release
Two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including a district president, were arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on charges of extorting money from a woman for getting her brother released, officials said. They have been identified as BJP's Bandipora president Abdul Rehman Tikri and sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad, the officials said. The duo had allegedly taken ₹1 lakh for getting the detenue released, the officials said.
-
Himachal: Singapore paraglider rescued from Dhauladhar
A Singapore paraglider pilot who was stranded in Dhauladhar mountains was safely rescued on Thursday. A professional paraglider pilot, Sumit Nurpuri, had taken off from Billing in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra on Wednesday. He was on a solo flight to Manali. However, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. Nurpuri had not obtained any permission from the tourism department for flying, but he was in touch with his team.
-
BJP general secy holds one-on-one meeting with Jai Ram’s ministers
With barely a few months left for the HP assembly elections, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Thursday held one-on-one meetings with ministers and party leaders in Shimla to review the work of the organisation amid the party's ambitious 'Mission Repeat'. HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “The BJP is a cadre-based political party and in the recent assembly elections, it has got a huge mandate in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics