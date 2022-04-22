Cloudy sky, rain bring mercury down in Delhi

Mercury dropped by five-eight degrees in most parts of the Capital on Thursday, with overcast skies and gusty winds, accompanied by a drizzle, providing a cooling effect for the city.

Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi’s weather, saw a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius (°C) – three degrees below normal for this time of the year and six degrees down from a day ago. This is the lowest maximum temperature recorded this month and the lowest since March 16, when mercury first touched 35°C in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the impact of Thursday’s spell will linger on Friday as well, with partly cloudy skies during the day likely keeping the maximum below the 40-degree mark.

“Heatwave conditions have abated due to this and drizzle activity was also recorded in parts of Delhi, along with wind speeds of 20-30 km/hr,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to around 39°C on Friday, around 40°C by Saturday, 41°C by Monday, and reach the 42-degree mark around Wednesday.

While Safdarjung failed to record any rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday, ‘trace’ rainfall was recorded at both the Lodhi Road and the Ridge weather stations. Safdarjung has not seen any rainfall in Delhi now since February 27.

The highest maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at Najafgarh (37.2°C) and the lowest was at Mayur Vihar (34.6°C).

In terms of the minimum temperature, Delhi saw low of 25.8°C – three degrees above normal.

The IMD forecasts the minimum to drop back down to around 23-24 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Delhi had recorded its joint-hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday, when the maximum touched 42.6°C at Safdarjung. It had touched a similar high on April 11 as well.