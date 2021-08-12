CM Kejriwal: Health info management system to be launched next year

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday his government’s ambitious project to create a cloud-based health information management system (HIMS) for Delhi residents is likely to be rolled out early next year.

Kejriwal on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the progress of the project, which was also attended by health minister Satyendar Jain.

After the meeting, his office issued a statement, “The world-class health information management system (HIMS) is all set to be implemented by the beginning of next year. The department has completed the vendor selection and bidding process and is working on war footing to streamline the project and place it in front of the cabinet. As part of the project, health cards will be assigned to each citizen, which will be a repository of medical information. Doctors will be able to see patient’s medical history using the card and the patients will be able to make appointments from home.”

The HIMS project envisages digital health cards for each patient — essentially be a QR code-based system — that will keep a record of details such as health checkups, follow-ups, surgeries, medications and vaccinations. The system is also supposed to include a mobile phone app as well as a 24X7 call centre to help patients with health-related information, fix consultations and offer other assistance, senior government officials said.

The project was earlier slated to be launched this month but was delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the deadly second wave that Delhi saw in April, which left the health-care infrastructure overwhelmed, officials said.

“The chief minister intricately reviewed the progress of HIMS along with the health helpline and the e-health card which are two crucial landmarks that the project aims to achieve. The health department officers presented a detailed project report to the chief minister... The project will be placed before the cabinet soon,” said the statement.

The officials also told Kejriwal and Jain that the first phase of the project will be completed by the end of the year and the implementation can happen by the beginning of next year. A lot of progress has been made in the helpline project and the vendor will be selected soon. Call centres will be set up in the next three months to address grievances, the release said.

In its first phase, the project is likely to cover all Delhi government hospitals and dispensaries. Central government hospitals and private hospitals are likely to be included in subsequent phases, said senior government officials.

“The government is making sure that people don’t have to make the rounds of hospitals to get their e-health cards made. The cards will be distributed through a door-to-door campaign and will contain the entire medical history of the cardholder. They will be able to get treated at any hospital on the HIMS. After its implementation, Delhi will become the only state in the country to have a cloud-based health management system. At present, such a system is available in some developed countries like Sweden, Uganda and Germany,” Kejriwal said.

300 ICU beds ready at NIRANKARI GROUND

Jain said on Thursday that a Covid-19 care centre with 800 oxygen beds and 300 ICU beds is ready at the Nirankari ground in north Delhi’s Burari The centre, which also has tele-counselling facility, is part of the government’s larger plan to manage potential waves of the pandemic in the future.

Jain said in a statement, “This 800-bed Covid Care Centre is being upgraded with more than 300 ICUs (beds), ventilators and a telemedicine centre and will be one of the best and most unique field hospitals in the world.”

“The Covid-19 Care Centre that has seen one of the highest recovery rates across the state will be provided knowledge support by 750 physicians of the British Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO),” Jain said.