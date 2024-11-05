CM: 1,000+ Chhath ghats to ensure that devotees have access near their homes

Chief minister Atishi announced on Tuesday that over 1,000 Chhath ghats have been prepared across the city, ensuring access to devotees within a 1-2km radius of their homes, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over high levels of pollution in the Yamuna. A packed Anand Vihar Railway Station as people leave for their home for Chhath Puja festival, on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi said that several government agencies have collaborated for the work. “The ghats have been prepared by the Public Works Department and irrigation and flood control department, with medical facilities arranged by the health department. Delhi Jal Board is supplying water for the artificial ghats,” she said.

“Devotees in Delhi will not have to travel more than 1-2km to participate in the festival,” she said. During a visit to ITO ghat on Monday, Atishi said the festival, historically celebrated by the Poorvanchali community, has become a festival for all Delhi residents.

Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 5 to 8, with the main evening prayer (Sandhya Arghya) set for November 7. The festival has become the latest flashpoint between the AAP and BJP, with both raising concerns regarding the toxic foam floating in the river, and blaming the each other for the mess.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called the preparations “inadequate”, adding that the AAP government has never prioritised the Poorvanchali community’s needs. “This year, under CM Atishi, the administration has shown gross negligence and engaged in corruption, resulting in unfilled ponds and a lack of drinking water tankers at over 800 temporary Chhath ghats as of November 5 evening,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva also accused AAP MLAs of obstructing essential arrangements like electricity and tents while pressuring Chhath committees to promote AAP leaders through hoardings.

Meanwhile, a dispute over ghat construction continued in south Delhi and police and Central Reserve Police personnel were deployed in Chirag Dilli village. BJP and AAP have clashed over which committee should manage ghat construction in the area’s Satpula Park for the last four days. AAP Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that another committee in his area was barred from setting up a ghat.