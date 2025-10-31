Edit Profile
    Court asks Tihar authorities for status on Delhi CM attacker, in plea seeking treatment

    Despite informing officials of the Tihar jail regarding his eye issues, adequate medical treatment was not provided to him, he alleged in the plea

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:24 AM IST
    By Arnabjit Sur
    NEW DELHI

    The court of judicial magistrate first class Kartik Taparia directed the jail authorities to furnish a status report by November 1, the next hearing, on the medical treatment provided to the accused. (Shutterstock)
    A Delhi court on Thursday sought a status report from Tihar jail authorities on a plea moved by the accused in the assault case of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, seeking medical treatment.

    The accused, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakaria, moved a plea through counsel advocate Pradeep Khatri, stating that he has been suffering from persistent eye complications after his spectacles broke when he was overpowered by security personnel during the attack on the chief minister.

    Despite informing officials of the Tihar jail regarding his eye issues, adequate medical treatment was not provided to him, he alleged in the plea.

    Taking note of the submissions, the court of judicial magistrate first class Kartik Taparia directed the jail authorities to furnish a status report by November 1, the next hearing, on the medical treatment provided to the accused.

    HT previously reported that the charge sheet, filed on October 18, claimed that Sakaria was purportedly angered by CM Gupta after she refused to oppose the Supreme Court’s decision on relocating stray dogs, an order that was later changed.

    As per the charge sheet, on August 20, Sakaria was angered when Gupta told him that the matter was decided by the Supreme Court and her government would abide by it. Moments later, he allegedly lunged forward and assaulted her before being restrained by security personnel.

    Police had said that he arrived in Delhi from Rajkot on August 19, a day before the attack. He checked into the Gujarati Samaj guest house in Civil Lines, from where he allegedly carried out a recce of the CM’s official residence in Shalimar Bagh and her Civil Lines camp office to study the security arrangements.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes