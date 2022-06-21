Covid test positivity rate in Delhi creeps past 10%
The Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi crept past 10% on Monday for the first time since end-January this year on the back of a dip in the number of collected samples, showed data released by the state government.
However, hospitalisations of the infection continue to remain minimal, and most beds in reserved facilities were vacant on Monday, reaffirming the milder nature of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that’s dominant in Delhi at the moment.
Delhi added 1,060 infections on Monday, down from 1,530 cases on Sunday, a fall that came on the back of a sharp dip in testing, a usual feature over the weekend.
The case spike came after 10,506 tests were conducted on Sunday, with 10.09% samples returning positive results, the highest this number has been since January 26 this year. On that day, 10.59% of the tested samples returned positive results, according to the state bulletin.
In comparison, 17,908 tests were conducted in the Capital on Sunday.
Still, nearly 97.5% of Delhi’s 9,506 hospital beds kept aside for Covid-19 patients were vacant on Monday.
Six people also died of the infection on Monday, according to the bulletin.
Senior officials of the Delhi government’s health department said that the high numbers on Monday were most likely an “aberration” and people should not panic unless the numbers show a similar trend in the next few days.
“We are not denying that the Covid spread is on a rise but this is not a time to panic. We are monitoring the cases closely and we are taking all the measures to control the spread,” said a health official.
Dr Subhash Giri, medical director, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said 12 Covid-19 patients were admitted to their facility and most of these patients who have required hospital care comprised either senior citizens or people with pre-existing comorbidities. He also said that primarily patients were coming in with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, stuffy nose and weakness. These symptoms, he said, were being experienced for 3-4 days.
“While patients coming into our hospital and to our fever clinics are rising but the share of patients who are requiring hospital admissions with only Covid is very less. In our hospital, in the month of June, we only had two to three patients who were admitted solely for Covid. We are seeing that majority of the patients are recovering in home isolation. That said, I would urge people to get vaccinated, wear masks and practice social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid getting infected,” said Dr Giri.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
