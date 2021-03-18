IND USA
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT File Photo)
delhi news

Covid-19: No need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Key points

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting on Thursday as the national capital finds itself on the verge of a fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed a virtual press conference as the national capital finds itself on the verge of a fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The city recorded 536 new cases on March 17, making it the first time in two months that it saw more than 500 fresh daily infections.

Also Read | Can vaccinate Delhi’s adult population in 3 months if norms relaxed: Kejriwal

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally stood at 645,025 as of Wednesday night. This includes 631,375 recoveries, 10,948 related deaths and 2,702 active cases, as per the health department.


Here’s a look at some key points from CM Kejriwal’s address:

(1.) ‘No need to panic’: The chief minister said the increase in Covid cases in the city was “marginal” and there was no need to panic. “We are following the situation closely,” Kejriwal said.

(2.) ‘Leniency crept in’: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor pointed at “leniency,” that he said, crept into the system due to low number of daily coronavirus cases, further announcing that strict instructions have been issued with regards to tracing, testing, isolation and surveillance.

(3.) ‘Avoid vaccine hesitancy’: Kejriwal urged people to not hesitate in getting vaccinated against the viral disease. The CM gave example of himself and his parents; they received their first jabs on March 4. All those who are eligible for a shot should take it, he said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first dose of Covid vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital

(4.) ‘125,000 doses to be administered daily’: He also said that the daily number of vaccine doses being administered will be increased from 30,000-40,000 to 125,000. Kejriwal further announced that the number of vaccination centres will be doubled from 500 to 1,000.

(5.) ‘Relax vaccination guidelines’: The Delhi CM urged the central government to relax various norms pertaining to vaccination centres. He also urged the Centre to make a list of people who are not eligible for inoculation, and make vaccination open to all others. Kejriwal added that if rules are relaxed, the Delhi government will vaccinate all the residents of the city in three months.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Representational image. (AP)
Demonstrators beating drums before a panchayat organised at the Ghazipur border where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Gauri Mohan Gupta finished Du côté de chez Swann despite her hours daily of work-from-home, plus all the cleaning and cooking in the house not to mention in these times of mobile phone distraction, (Mayank Austen Soofi)
A view of the Asita West project site on the Yamuna riverfront, part of DDA's Flood Plain Rejuvenation projects in New Delhi. ( Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Crowds at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, even as the Capital recorded its highest single-day case spike since January 6, adding 536 new infections.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during a protest against the GNCTD Amendment Bill, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
HT Image
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
The municipal body had suspended the AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been booked in at least 10 cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, on August 26.(PTI Photo)
East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) officials said the pilot project will be overseen by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).( Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
An artist’s impression of the upcoming project at Karkardooma in east Delhi. (SOURCED/From DDA’s presentation)
The woman, who runs a tea shop in the area, had come to open her shop in the morning when the men, who were on a motorcycle, shot her.
