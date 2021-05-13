Covid-19: People in 18-44 age group ‘anxious’ as Delhi sees shortage of Covaxin

The news of Covaxin stocks running dry in Delhi has left people in the 18-44 age group worried, with many saying on Twitter that they would be "left in a lurch" if their wait for the second dose gets "infinitely delayed".

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that people under the age of 45 will not be able to get Covaxin shots from Thursday, saying its manufacturer Bharat Biotech has refused to provide "additional" vaccine doses to the city government.

With covaxin's stock finished, the Delhi government temporarily closed down around 100 centres administering the vaccine on Wednesday.

"I got my first dose of Covaxin day before yesterday now I am concern how I will get my second dose as you know Covaxin have stopped the supply to Delhi(sic)," tweeted Abdul Basit.

"I got covaxin in Delhi a week ago. I'm worried thinking if there is a plan or data maintained how many covaxin or covishield ll be required when we all become eligible for the second dose. Scared to think we might miss the window due to non availability of the required one then," tweeted Baba TJ.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote: "Big issue as Delhi has already run out of Covaxin. What about people who got their first doses, is their second dose indefinitely delayed? What is the Centre/ State's take on it??".

As per the protocols, there should be 28-days gap between the two doses of Covaxin. Around 90 lakh people are eligible for the inoculation under the 18-44 age group in the national capital.

Twenty eight-year-old Nisha Siaini, who till Wednesday thought of herself and her husband as "extremely lucky" to have successfully found a slot for vaccination, is now worried about the availability of the second dose.

She is afraid that the shortage of vaccines will "create doubt among those who want to take Covaxin in the future".

"Those who have taken Covaxin have been left in lurch. There is no surety that we will be able to get the 2nd dose on time. Also, we cannot even take any other vaccine. This will create doubt among those who want to take Covaxin in the future," said Nisha, a professional banker, who got her first jab along with her husband on May 5.

"The only answer to this problem is that the Centre help the company ramp up production or ask other companies to manufacture Covaxin," she suggested.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had suggested that the Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production.

The situation is more grave for those who are already due for the second dose of Covaxin and are running from pillar to post for vaccination.

"#Kejriwal I got my first dose of covaxin on 5th of April at Bhagwati hospital sec.13 Rohini. My second dose is due now they are saying We have no vaccine. Now where to get vaccine," tweeted Ashwani Rampal.

"Dear Mr. Kejriwal, Please help us to get 2nd doss of Covaxin for my Parents. From last three days we are visiting centres even with the appointment slip of Cowin. However, they respond that Vaccine is finished. 1/2 @ArvindKejriwal @PMOIndia @AamAadmiParty @msisodia," tweeted Hardik Arora.

"My mom and grandma got first dose covaxin a month ago, My booking of second dose got automatically cancelled 2 times and now they are no slots left. What do we do now? wouldn't this waste millions of vaccines if someone is unable to get the 2nd dose on time? - Delhi Resident," tweeted Kumar Gaurav.