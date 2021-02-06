Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi drops to 0.19% as city reports 123 new cases, four deaths

Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi went down to 0.19 per cent on Saturday as the city reported 123 new infections and four new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released by the health department. With this, the Covid-19 tally in Delhi reached 6,35,916 and the toll reached 10,877.

The city reported 151 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 6,23,865. Also, active cases in Delhi currently stands at 1,174 patients, which fell from 1,206 reported on Friday.

Delhi government has so far conducted 1,10,90,914 Covid-19 tests, of which 63,322 tests -- comprising 39,543 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 23,779 Rapid antigen tests -- were conducted in the last 24 hours. Tests per million count stand at 5,83,732 tests in Delhi and cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and the total infections, is currently 5.73 per cent, as per official data.

With an overall death toll of 10,877 patients, Delhi’s case fatality rate (CFR) currently stands at 1.71 per cent. Only six states/Union territories, excluding Delhi, account for 81 per cent of the daily new fatalities in the country, the Union ministry of health said, earlier on Saturday. The ministry also confirmed that a total of 1,00,079 beneficiaries have received the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi until 8am on Saturday.

Delhi currently has 977 containment zones, according to the bulletin. On January 27, Delhi reported 96 new Covid-19 cases which is the lowest in over nine months and also the first time in January when the count was below the 100-mark.