CRPF honours those who died in line of duty

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday honoured the families of those who have died in the line of duty, the force said in a statement. The tributes were offered during an event at the National Police Memorial, New Delhi. (HT Photo)

The tributes were offered during an event organised by CRPF at the National Police Memorial, New Delhi. “The families of the CRPF’s brave hearts who laid their lives in the line of duty were the special guests. Senior CRPF officers laid wreaths at the memorial of the martyrs,” a spokesperson said on Sunday.

The CRPF event was in continuation of the events of the Police Commemoration Day, 2024.

“The DG and other senior officers assured families of all assistance they require. During the function, school children were also invited. The children interacted with Shaurya Chakra and Gallantry Medal awardees. They were then taken on a guided tour of the memorial, which illustrates the legacy of police forces, including CRPF’s contributions.,” the spokesperson added.

With a strength of nearly 300,000 personnel, CRPF is India’s largest paramilitary force. CRPF personnel are posted in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, in counter- insurgency operations in the northeast, in anti-Naxal operations in states affected by left-wing extremism, and for other law and order duties.

During this year’s Independence Day celebrations, CRPF was awarded 52 gallantry medals — the highest among all forces. Of these, 25 medals were awarded for counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and the other 27 were for operations in states affected by left-wing extremism.