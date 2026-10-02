DDA seeks land-use change of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan plot

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed changing the land use of an 8,494.35-square metre plot on Copernicus Lane in Lutyens’ Delhi from residential to public/semi-public (PSP), DDA stated in a notice on Thursday. The land parcel — which covers plots 12, 14 and 16 — is used by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, a charitable public trust. (Photo for representation) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The land parcel — which covers plots 12, 14 and 16 — is used by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, a charitable public trust. The initiative is part of a proposed modification to the new Master Plan for Delhi.

DDA has invited objections and suggestions from the public within 30 days of the notice’s publication through its online portal, email or in writing to the commissioner-cum-secretary.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The land is currently used for residential school activities and other permitted educational facilities. The proposal is to develop a state-of-the-art institute, for which a change of land use to public/semi-public has been sought. This will allow purely institutional structures to be built, while the existing activities can continue.”

The official added that no commercial activity will be permitted, and only the trust’s funds can be utilised without any other third-party involvement.

The proposed modification and accompanying plans are available for inspection at the office of the deputy director, Master Plan Section (DDA) at Vikas Minar. The documents are also available on DDA’s Master Plan and change-of-land-use portals, the notice stated.

According to the notice, the proposal has been issued under Section 11-A of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.