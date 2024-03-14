Delhi: 2 children among 4 killed in fire at Shahdara residential building

Four people, a married couple, and two children died due to suffocation after a major fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday, reported news agency PTI. Police said that they were alerted about a major fire in the Shastri Nagar area of Shahdara around 5.20 am on Thursday(PTI)

The incident took place in the Shanti Nagar area of Shahdara in the early hours, and the police confirmed that the victims have been identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28), and two girls aged five and three years.

“We got information from the hospital that four people -- two children and a married couple -- died due to suffocation. Further investigation is on,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Police received call at 5.20 am

According to the PTI report, the police were alerted about a major fire in the Shastri Nagar area of Shahdara around 5.20 am on Thursday, after which the Delhi Fire Services was promptly notified.

In response, local police team, along with four fire tenders, ambulances, and PCR vans, to the scene, as stated by the officer.

The building where the fire broke out has four floors, and according to the police, there is a car parking facility on the ground floor. They said the fire started from the parking lot, and the smoke engulfed the entire building.

"Even though the street is narrow, fire officials managed to reach the spot and douse the flames. A search was conducted on each floor. Three men, four women and two children were sent to the Hedgewar hospital," the officer said.