Delhi airport deploys 57 EVs in bid to transition to net zero-carbon emissions

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Thursday said it has deployed 57 electric vehicles (EVs) for airside and landside operations as part of its bid to become a net zero-carbon emission airport by 2030. Airport officials said the move to switch to EV vehicles will cut down an estimated 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually.

Of the 57 EVs, 21 will be used by airside operations, airport rescue and firefighting teams, while the remaining 36 would be used by various DIAL departments, including environment, horticulture and cargo services.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, said they were planning to gradually add more EVs to its fleet while phasing out petrol- and diesel-run vehicles in a phased manner.

“In the first phase, DIAL has placed the order for 64 electric vehicles for its airside and landside operations. Of these, DIAL has received 57 EVs and deployed them. Seven more EVs would be deployed soon,” said a DIAL spokesperson. DIAL has also set up 12 charging stations with 22 charging points across the airport.

The spokesperson said the EVs have been deployed as part of the ‘Green Transportation Program’ DIAL had announced on June 5, which is observed as World Environment Day, and tied this with plans to achieve net zero-carbon emissions by 2030.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said,” Ensuring sustainable development through environmental protection is one of the key focus areas of DIAL, and we are committed to becoming a net zero-carbon emission airport by 2030. The deployment of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a first-of its-kind initiative by any Indian airport and it is a step forward to achieving this self-set goal.”