Delhi Assembly video circulated online, not breach of privilege: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police, replying to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the Atishi video row, said that the forensic report clearly established that Atishi did not use the term “guru” and that it was added to the video to inflame religious sentiments in Punjab. Further, they said that legislative privilege was not breached since the video clips were edited and circulated outside the Assembly, and were sourced from social media platforms.

In a detailed reply to the notices sent by secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, a copy of which was accessed by HT, the office of the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, and Jalandhar police commissioner justified the registration of an FIR in the case, stating that their probe was confined to acts of clipping, cropping and digitally manipulating the video by persons outside the Assembly.

“Since the clips were neither published by nor under the authority of the House, legislative privilege does not apply in this case,” the reply read.

An official with the Delhi Assembly said that the Punjab Police have not provided the forensic report, FIR or other relevant documents related to the matter.

“The Delhi Assembly Secretariat will take cognizance of the matter in due course,” the official said.

The Punjab Police also made it clear that no FIR has been registered against Atishi.

‘FIR was against unknown persons’

The reply said that after examining the complaint and the digital material, Jalandhar Cyber Crime Police found that the allegations pertained to cognisable offences. Accordingly, FIR No. 2, dated 07 January, 2026, was registered against unknown persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, relating to the creation and circulation of allegedly doctored digital content.

Punjab Police stated that during the investigation, one of the widely circulated video clips was downloaded from a publicly available social media URL following due procedure, with digital evidence preserved and certified.

“The material was then forwarded to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, SAS Nagar (Mohali), for priority examination. The forensic report categorically stated that the word ‘Guru’ was not uttered by the speaker in the audio extracted from the video under examination,” the reply read.

Punjab Police has stated that all actions taken by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate were lawful, based on material available on record, and aimed at maintaining public peace and tranquillity. The matter, it added, may therefore be filed.

“Punjab shares its border with Pakistan and has a long history of cross-border terrorism and internal disturbances with religious undertones. Given the rapid and far-reaching reach of social media content, Punjab Police stated that it was imperative to act swiftly to prevent any threat to public order and communal harmony,” the reply read.

