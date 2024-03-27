 Delhi BJP files complaint on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘orders’ | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi BJP files complaint on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘orders’

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2024 02:48 AM IST

Delhi BJP chief accuses Kejriwal of sending orders from ED custody to ministers. Police to investigate alleged fake letters. AAP denies claims.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday, demanding an inquiry into orders that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent from Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva files a police complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva files a police complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

“I apprised the police commissioner that Arvind Kejriwal is under the custody of Enforcement Directorate and lawfully he cannot issue any order, note or letter to any minister or people but every other day ministers of Arvind Kejriwal are showing in press conferences letters written to them by the chief minister.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The federal agency has denied that it has not allowed Arvind Kejriwal any access to pen, paper or computer hence the letters being shown by ministers are suspicious and fake. “We demanded Delhi Police conduct an inquiry into the matter and bring the truth of the misleading letters into the public domain,” Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal on Tuesday gave directions to health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address the shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at Mohalla clinics and hospitals and on Saturday the CM had ordered water minister Atishi to fix the supply and sewage problems.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said they received the complaint on Wednesday. “The custody and the case are with ED. We will see if there’s anything to the complaint. No action has been taken yet” said the officer.

Responding to Sachdeva’s complaint, the AAP in a statement said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has been illegally incarcerated based on approvers’ statements, yet no proceeds of crime and single penny have been recovered. Despite all these conspiracies, CM Arvind Kejriwal will steadfastly continue to serve Delhi, as mandated by the people.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi BJP files complaint on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘orders’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On