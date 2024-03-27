Delhi BJP files complaint on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘orders’

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday, demanding an inquiry into orders that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent from Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva files a police complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

“I apprised the police commissioner that Arvind Kejriwal is under the custody of Enforcement Directorate and lawfully he cannot issue any order, note or letter to any minister or people but every other day ministers of Arvind Kejriwal are showing in press conferences letters written to them by the chief minister.

The federal agency has denied that it has not allowed Arvind Kejriwal any access to pen, paper or computer hence the letters being shown by ministers are suspicious and fake. “We demanded Delhi Police conduct an inquiry into the matter and bring the truth of the misleading letters into the public domain,” Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal on Tuesday gave directions to health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address the shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at Mohalla clinics and hospitals and on Saturday the CM had ordered water minister Atishi to fix the supply and sewage problems.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said they received the complaint on Wednesday. “The custody and the case are with ED. We will see if there’s anything to the complaint. No action has been taken yet” said the officer.

Responding to Sachdeva’s complaint, the AAP in a statement said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has been illegally incarcerated based on approvers’ statements, yet no proceeds of crime and single penny have been recovered. Despite all these conspiracies, CM Arvind Kejriwal will steadfastly continue to serve Delhi, as mandated by the people.”