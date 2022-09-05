Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President Murmu tomorrow to seek AAP govt's dismissal
The BJP's move comes amid an intensifying controversy over a CBI investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is an accused.
All legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and submit a memorandum seeking the dismissal of the Arvind Kejriwal government. A tweet in this regard was shared by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.
Meanwhile, the CBI has described Sisodia's allegation that an officer of the probe agency died by suicide after he was pressured to frame the AAP leader in a false case as a “mischievous and misleading statement”.
A deputy legal advisor with the CBI, Jitendra Kumar, had allegedly died by suicide at his south Delhi residence last week.
Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Sisodia said, "The CBI officer was pressured to frame me in a false case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide.”
Sisodia's press briefing came hours after the BJP released a 'sting video' on the liquor policy where it claimed “the modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80% profit will go to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friend".
"First, you give us our 80% commission and then sell the 20% however you can, we don't care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," BJP leader Sambit Patra said after playing the video at a press conference.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
