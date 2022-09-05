Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President Murmu tomorrow to seek AAP govt's dismissal

All legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and submit a memorandum seeking the dismissal of the Arvind Kejriwal government. A tweet in this regard was shared by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

The BJP's move comes amid an intensifying controversy over a CBI investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is an accused.

Meanwhile, the CBI has described Sisodia's allegation that an officer of the probe agency died by suicide after he was pressured to frame the AAP leader in a false case as a “mischievous and misleading statement”.

A deputy legal advisor with the CBI, Jitendra Kumar, had allegedly died by suicide at his south Delhi residence last week.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Sisodia said, "The CBI officer was pressured to frame me in a false case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide.”

Sisodia's press briefing came hours after the BJP released a 'sting video' on the liquor policy where it claimed “the modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80% profit will go to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friend".

"First, you give us our 80% commission and then sell the 20% however you can, we don't care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," BJP leader Sambit Patra said after playing the video at a press conference.

