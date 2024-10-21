Delhi blast: Telegram asked to furnish details on message linked to explosion

Delhi Police has written to social media app Telegram seeking information on the handle which posted a message regarding the explosion that took place in Delhi’s CRPF School in Rohini on Sunday, officials aware of the matter said. Another official aware of the details ruled out the blast link to any terrorist organisation. (PTI photo)

A senior Delhi Police official said that social media platforms and the messaging app Telegram have been asked to furnish details about the channel where the post was made.

“However, barring that post on Telegram in which it had been claimed that the explosion was in retaliation for the alleged targeting of pro-Khalistan separatists by Indian agents, we have yet not found any substantial evidence that may prove any terrorist group’s links in the Sunday’s blast. The investigation is still open from all sides, so it will be too early to approve or disapprove the Khalistani links,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

The officer further said that the investigators have asked the Telegram channel to provide full details of the profile named ‘Justice League India’.

“We’ve yet not received any response,” he added.

After nearly ten hours the blast took place in the school on Sunday morning, a video of the blast with a ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ watermark at the bottom appeared on the Telegram channel, along with a message.

“We have got some vital input in this case, and we are working on it. Before the completion of investigation, we can’t hold any individual or organisation responsible,” he said.

The officer added that they are close to arresting suspects who allegedly planted the homemade explosive made up of ammonia and phosphate and left a gunny bag and wires on the spot.

The explosion, which occurred at approximately 7:47am, damaged the school’s boundary wall and shattered glass windows of nearby shops and vehicles. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Amit Goel, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said, “When local police reached the spot, the school’s boundary wall was damaged, and a foul smell was coming from the area. The glass panes and windows of nearby shops and parked cars were also damaged.”

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police’s special cell, National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), and forensic teams, are investigating the incident.

A senior forensic science laboratory officer stated, “Initial inspection of the samples shows the accused used a homemade explosive containing ammonia and phosphate. It looks like a crude bomb.”

According to the special cell, a crude bomb is a low-intensity explosive which can cause light to medium level damage as it can be filled with chemicals such as peroxide, nitrates and ammonia.

Police likened it to a “big firecracker”.

Officials added that Delhi Police along with other central agencies are on high alert in the national Capital during the ongoing festive season.

“We have earmarked areas that record high footfall or are sensitive. These include Lutyens Delhi, government office buildings, markets, malls, among other places. The deployment has been increased. We have asked district officers to send teams for patrolling and ensure no anti-social elements break laws,” a senior police officer at the police headquarters said on the condition of anonymity.

Authorities have registered a case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Explosives Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) at Prashant Vihar police station, on basis of the statement of a sub-inspector, who received the PCR call about the blast.