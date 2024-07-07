Delhi breathes easy: AQI drops to 56 as blue skies dominate

Patchy blue skies with sporadic cloud cover prevailed across the Capital on Sunday as breezy winds swept the city, aiding the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) to log a reading of 56 (satisfactory) — Delhi’s best air day this year so far, and the cleanest air recorded in over 300 days— data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed. However, predictions by the Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) said Delhi’s air was unlikely to touch the “good” category in the coming days. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Although some isolated locations received a drizzle till 8.30am on Sunday, no rain was recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. The weather agency has removed its colour-coded alerts for the next six days as no significant rain activity is expected.

Delhi’s previous lowest AQI this year was 61 (satisfactory) on July 4 and Sunday’s was the lowest AQI since September 11, 2023, when it was 53. However, predictions by the Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) said Delhi’s air was unlikely to touch the “good” category in the coming days.

“AQI should remain ‘satisfactory’ till July 9. It may touch the ‘moderate’ range on July 10, in the absence of significant rain,” the forecast said. An AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor” and over 400 as “severe” by CPCB.

The last “good” air day was on September 10, 2023, when the AQI recorded a reading of 54. According to CPCB’s national bulletin at 4pm on Sunday, carbon monoxide, PM10 and ozone were the primary pollutants on Sunday. Experts pointed out that the Capital’s air quality begins to improve towards the end of June as monsoon makes inroads. It stays between the “satisfactory” and “moderate” range until winter starts to make its way.

Dust particles settle down with rain and gases gain prominence in the air, emerging as primary pollutants. “This relief is only temporary as once the rains stop, Delhi’s AQI will again shoot up to dangerous levels in the winter months,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

No heavy rain in the week ahead

The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded “trace” rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday, along with Lodhi Road and Ridge. The Palam station received 0.2mm during this period. Weather scientists said that the city was unlikely to receive much rain in the coming days as the monsoon trough will likely remain away. However, isolated drizzle will be recorded in isolated locations, they said.

“We have removed all colour-coded alerts for the next six days, but there is a chance of isolated light rain in some parts of NCR,” said an IMD official.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, a private weather agency, said the monsoon was not entering a “break” phase soon but the trough is expected to remain away from Delhi, leading to a relatively dry spell.

“The monsoon trough is currently south of Delhi and with a cyclonic circulation developing near Madhya Pradesh, we may see more rain activity in central India and little to no rain in Delhi till July 10. After that, the trough may move closer to Delhi and may lead to a slight increase in rain activity again,” said Palawat.

The maximum temperature increased marginally on Sunday and settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius (°C), a degree below normal. It was 34.7°C a day earlier. The minimum was at 26.2°C, two notches below normal. It was 27.1°C on Saturday.

Forecasts show Delhi’s maximum should oscillate between 35°C and 36°C till July 13, while the minimum will be between 26°C and 28°C. Delhi’s relative humidity was also on the higher side and oscillated between 57% and 93%. IMD officials said humidity will continue to remain high in the coming days.