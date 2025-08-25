Delhi CM attack: Aide of main accused arrested from Rajkot

Delhi Police said they have made a second arrest in connection with the attack on Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta last Wednesday, adding the second accused is a friend of attacker Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya and that he was one of the persons Sakriya was in contact with on the phone during his stay in Delhi. On Thursday night, a team of Delhi Police went to Rajkot and identified five of the attacker's friends, of whom one was detained and later brought to Delhi for questioning. (Representational image)

On Thursday night, a team of Delhi Police went to Rajkot and identified five of his friends, of whom one was detained and later brought to Delhi for questioning. He was identified as Tehseen and found to have been in contact with Sakriya through his journey.

“It was found that Sakriya told Tehseen about his plan to meet the CM. Tehseen also transferred him ₹2,000 online. Earlier, he refuted the allegations but later agreed that he knew about the plan,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Tehseen is also an auto driver by profession. He allegedly told police he’s a dog lover and was also upset with the Supreme Court’s earlier order on catching stray dogs.

On Wednesday, during a public hearing at the CM’s official residence in Civil Lines, 39-year-old Sakriya, a resident of Rajkot, had posed as a complainant and entered the Jan Sewa Sadan room in the morning to meet the CM. However, during his turn, he allegedly attacked the CM, which led to injuries. Sakriya was arrested by the CM’s security staff on the spot and has been booked for attempted murder, among other charges.

Police had said Sakriya left his home last week and first went to Ujjain before catching a train to Delhi.

The senior police officer said, “We found that he was upset over the Supreme Court’s earlier order on stray dogs. During questioning and examination of his phone, we found he was in touch with a couple of friends.”

Senior police officers said Tehseen knew about the attack and was in “conspiracy” with Sakriya. Police said they are planning to invoke charges of criminal conspiracy against the duo.