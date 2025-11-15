Delhi CM carries out surprise checks in Tehkhand and Tughlakabad

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday undertook an extensive field review across Tehkhand and Tughlakabad, focusing on cleanliness, waste management and veterinary services. The CM has directed ministers and senior officials from all departments to intensify sanitation efforts across the city. (HT photo)

She made surprise visits to inspect Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), proposed waste-processing sites and a veterinary hospital, directing officials that delays and laxity will not be tolerated.

The CM has directed ministers and senior officials from all departments to intensify sanitation efforts across the city and continue surprise inspections in their respective areas over the next few days, said officials.

Gupta in Tehkhand visited multiple GVP sites, proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection points and the upcoming Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS). Officials also briefed on the current gaps in sanitation arrangements, progress of new structures and additional infrastructure required to reduce chronic waste pile-up in the area.

The CM further directed that all planned projects be completed strictly within their stipulated timelines. “Delhi’s solid waste management systems need rapid strengthening, and work must proceed in mission mode to ensure sustainable cleanliness outcomes,” she said.

Gupta then travelled to Tughlakabad village, where she inspected other GVP sites and reviewed the proposed C&D waste collection facility. She expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of improvements in certain pockets and instructed civic agencies to immediately remove bottlenecks.

The CM also carried out a surprise inspection at the Rajesh Pilot Veterinary Hospital in Tughlakabad. The visit revealed gaps in basic hygiene, upkeep and service delivery, officials said. She directed hospital authorities to ensure systematic cleanliness, proper maintenance, and prompt repairs to infrastructure. Medical staff were asked to enhance the availability and quality of veterinary care so that livestock owners and local residents are not forced to travel long distances for treatment.

“Animal welfare remains a priority for the Delhi government, and negligence in veterinary services affects both public health and local livelihoods,” said Gupta.

Officials added that more such visits will be done across the city in the next few days.