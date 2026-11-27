New Delhi: A 30-year-old Delhi Police head constable, who allegedly went missing four weeks ago with ₹1.5-2 crore worth of jewellery kept in the malkhana (evidence storage facility) at Amar Colony police station after his transfer, was apprehended from Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Police said the accused revealed that he had sold the jewellery to various shops in Rajasthan (Photo for representation) more

The accused, Sandeep, had been posted as the malkhana in-charge at Amar Colony police station since 2023 and was recently transferred to Shaheen Bagh police station. However, before leaving, he allegedly did not hand over all the seized items kept inside the malkhana, and several pieces of jewellery were missing.

Police said their suspicion grew when his family filed a missing complaint. “As he went missing and was unreachable, his family approached the police and filed a missing complaint on November 6. Police launched a probe, and he was traced in Rajasthan,” an officer said, who did not wish to be named.

Police said the accused revealed that he had sold the jewellery to various shops in Rajasthan. “Cops are tracing the shops where the gold was sold. Police are also verifying the items that remained in his custody for three years and his movements during the period.

“We are in the process of recovering and seizing all the stolen property,” the officer said.

Police said the accused had gone missing on a few occasions previously and had, at times, failed to appear in court for regular legal work. A probe is underway, they added.