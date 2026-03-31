New Delhi, A court here has convicted two men for attempting to rob an Amazon delivery agent at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area in 2018. Delhi court convicts two men for attempted armed robbery of delivery agent

Additional Sessions Judge Balwinder Singh was hearing a case against Mohammad Arif alias Shanu and Sameer Khan, who were accused of attacking the delivery agent Dharam Singh on September 9, 2018.

In an order dated March 27, the court said, "The court comes to the conclusion that the prosecution has successfully proved it beyond all reasonable doubts that on the day of the incident, both the accused Arif alias Shanu and Sameer, while they were armed with deadly weapons, that is, a pistol and a knife respectively".

Both were accused under IPC sections 393 , 398 , and 34 , along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Dharam Singh, was on his way to deliver parcels in Yamuna Vihar on his motorcycle.

Both accused stopped him near the Bhagat Singh Park and allegedly threatened to kill him if he didn't hand over his belongings.

However, the complainant managed to push Arif away and ran while shouting for help. Two police officials, who were on patrolling duty in the area, heard the victim's cries and reached the spot.

Despite the accused attempting to threaten the police with their weapons, the cops managed to overpower and apprehend both men. A .32-bore country-made pistol with live cartridges and a knife were recovered from them.

The court noted that the complainant's testimony was "completely firm, consistent, and unimpeached".

"The complainant has remained categorical and consistent in his version regarding the occurrence of the incident. He has also correctly identified both the accused in the court, and there is no mistake on his part in identifying the recovered case properties," the judge said.

The court said that the police presence at the spot was duly documented through departure entries, and the forensic report confirmed the recovered firearm was in working condition.

"The manner in which the accused persons had committed the incident in question, it also stands duly proved that both of them were also acting in furtherance of their common intention to commit such offences," the court said.

It then convicted both the accused under IPC sections 393, 398 and 34.

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