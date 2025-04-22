Delhi court orders preservation of CCTV footage from ‘Lady Don’s’ home

A Delhi court on Monday directed the police to preserve CCTV footage from outside the residence of Zikra—dubbed “Lady Don”— a woman accused of murdering of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur. The court also remanded her to 14 days’ judicial custody, till 5 May. Zikra Khan also known as 'Lady Don'. (ANI)

The directive came in response to an application filed by Zikra’s lawyer, who argued that the footage could help prove her innocence. Emphasising the need for a fair investigation, the court observed that probe efforts must focus not just on gathering incriminating material but on securing the “best possible” evidence.

“IO (Investigating Officer) is directed to preserve and produce the footages as mentioned in the application of the accused, since the same are sought to prove the innocence of the accused and the sole purpose of the investigation is not to collect only incriminating evidence but the best possible evidence to conduct a fair trial,” said judicial magistrate (first class) Anmol Nohria in the order.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, representing Zikra, submitted that the footage from CCTV cameras installed by her landlord would show her whereabouts on the day of the incident—Thursday—when the teenager was fatally stabbed by men allegedly known to Zikra. The lawyer also sought preservation of a television interview given by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), in which he purportedly stated that police had found no direct role of Zikra in the murder.

Zikra, 25, had been sent to two days’ police custody on Saturday. With the custody period ending on Monday, police sought judicial custody, citing the gravity of the offence. The court granted the request, sending her to Tihar Jail until her next court appearance on May 5.

While being escorted by police from Seelampur police station to Karkardooma court, Zikra told reporters, “I am innocent and being framed in the murder.”

According to Delhi Police, Zikra masterminded the killing, which was executed by her alleged accomplices, Sahil and Rehan.

The attack took place around 6pm on Thursday, just 50 metres from the teenager’s home, near a local market. Investigators said Sahil and Rehan intercepted the teenager and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon. CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured the sequence, placing both attackers—and Zikra—at the scene.

Also Read: Seelampur murder case: 'Lady Don' Zikra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Killing was a revenge attack

The teenager was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital but succumbed to injuries. Police described the killing as a revenge attack, linked to an earlier altercation in early 2024 between co-accused Sahil and Laala, an associate of the teenager.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the murder was conspired by Zikra and Sahil, who resided in the same locality. They also threatened the victim and his family members with dire consequences,” police told the court. Charges under Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been applied after consultation with senior officials.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Sandeep Lamba, said Zikra confessed during interrogation, claiming the attack was in retaliation for a previous assault on her cousin by Laala.

Kunal’s death sparked late-night protests by his family and neighbours, prompting the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police to maintain order.

Police said Zikra lives in Seelampur with her maternal family and has a two-year-old daughter. She is alleged to run a local gang and has prior criminal cases. Just last month, she was arrested under the Arms Act after posting a video on social media, in which she was seen brandishing a pistol.