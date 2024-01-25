Delhi crime branch arrests two in electrical transformers theft case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police crime branch on Thursday said they arrested two persons involved in stealing electrical transformers and their components, adding that a country-made pistol and three live bullets, some stolen transformers, tools, and other electrical equipment were found in their possession. (Representative Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Intezar Ali and Mohammad Gufran, the crime branch said, adding that their arrest led to solving 20 theft cases registered at different police stations across the city.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that multiple thefts of electrical transformers were reported this winter from the outskirts of Delhi.

Following the complaints, the crime branch was instructed to arrest the culprits and recover the stolen items to curb such thefts and neutralise gangs involved in the crimes, Bhatia said.

Also Read: Dense fog in Delhi as minimum temperature drops; AQI remains ‘very poor’

Bhatia said that a crime branch team on January 9 received information that two men would be in the Shahabad Dairy area in outer Delhi in an auto-rickshaw to conduct a reconnaissance of isolated places from where they could steal transformers.

The information was developed, and the same evening, a trap was laid in the Shahabad Dairy area, the ACP said.

“Intezar and Gurfan were caught as soon as they arrived in an auto, and the police informer confirmed their identities. A country-made pistol with three live bullets was recovered from them,” said Bhatia.

The duo were arrested, and a case under the relevant section of the Arms Act was registered against them, he said.

Also Read: Delhi to add infra worth ₹4,500 crore by April 2024

The duo disclosed that initially, they committed battery thefts from vehicles parked at public places during the night, said Bhatia.

“Later, they came in contact with one Naseem, who encouraged them to steal electrical transformers and other equipment of the electricity department for quick and maximum monetary gain. The duo revealed that they usually targeted transformers installed at secluded places which were not guarded or covered by CCTV cameras,” added the ACP.