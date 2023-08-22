Educational institutes in Delhi to be shut for G20

All educational institutions in Delhi will remain shut between September 8 and 10, when the G20 Summit will be held in the Capital, officials of the education department said on Tuesday. A formal order notifying the holiday is awaited. Trees lit up view for the up coming G20 Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

An education department official said after the Delhi government issues a public holiday order, the education department will issue an order accordingly.

Meanwhile, schools said plans have to be altered for only September 8 — which is a Friday — as schools are generally shut on the second Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10).

“We will hold online classes on September 8. Online classes will be carried out since mid-term exams take place in September and we don’t want any learning loss,” said Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka. She added that a written order was awaited.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Delhi University’s Ramjas College, said that the college had not received any directive from the university so far. “We will go by the directives of Delhi University,” said Khanna DU registrar Vikas Gupta could not be reached for a comment.