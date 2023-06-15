Students block road, stage protest in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar after massive fire at coaching institute

Students of various coaching institutes in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday staged protest and blocked the road after a fire broke out at a coaching institute on Thursday. Students of various coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar, stage protest and block the road(ANI)

The students were seen smashing windows, climbing down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape a fire on the top floor of the building housing it. Students even used the ropes on the other side of the building to escape the premises. Some of them were seen throwing down their bags and helping one another.

A total of 61 people were admitted to three hospitals out of which 50 people have been discharged, news agency ANI reported.

Around 11 fire tenders rushed the site after a call about the fire was received at 12:27 pm at the fire station, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

"10-12 students suffered minor injuries while climbing down the building using ropes. There is no major causality. All students have been rescued. All are safe," Garg told news agency PTI.

Soon after the incident, the district crime team and forensic team of FSL, Rohini, Delhi inspected and photographed the accident site.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that the fire started from the metre board installed on the ground floor of the building. A case is being registered in police station Mukherjee Nagar and further investigation is underway, the report added.

Around 200-250 students from various coaching centres were attending the classes when the incident took place.

Describing the incident as "very unfortunate", Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Some students have suffered minor injuries while trying to escape, rest are safe. There is nothing to panic about. The fire has been brought under control by the fire department. The district administration is also present at the spot".

