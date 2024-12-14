Delhi flyovers to get facelift as Grap restrictions lifted

With pollution-related restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) lifted, the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to initiate repair and beautification work on multiple flyovers across the city, officials said on Saturday. The flyovers identified for the revamp include Punjabi Bagh, Raja Garden, Nangloi, Karampura, Shadipur, Peeragarhi, and Zakhira, they added. Major repair work on Punjabi Bagh flyover has recently been completed. (Hindustan Times)

The work, estimated to cost approximately ₹42 lakh, will involve painting, micro-repairs, horticulture, and maintenance of planters. “The work was already planned before the Grap was imposed. We have now floated tenders to hire a contractor for the job. The Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden flyovers have recently been completed. So, they need to be painted along with the marking of signages. Others need to be painted over, and planters need to be replaced,” a PWD official said,adding that they estimate the repairs to take two months.

Minor repairs will proceed without traffic diversions, as per officials. However, major repair work on older flyovers, such as Shadipur, Zakhira, and Raja Garden, is unlikely to begin before February 2025 due to winter weather constraints. Built in 1971, the Shadipur flyover is among the oldest in Delhi, while the Zakhira and Raja Garden flyovers are both about 20 years old.

“The low temperatures during winter do not allow the repair mixture to settle, leaving the roads broken and uneven despite repairs. This is why we are avoiding major work until February,” the official added.

While routine patchwork and beautification can begin immediately, significant repairs, including expansion joint replacement, bearing changes, and upper concrete layer restoration, will require detailed planning. These repairs will each take at least 30 days and may require temporary traffic diversions. Approvals for such repairs are in progress, according to PWD officials.

The Sarita Vihar flyover’s repair work is nearing completion, and similar work on Zakhira, Raja Garden, and Shadipur flyovers will follow. “With the winter season and potential worsening of air quality, any delay in these plans could push work further into the year,” another PWD official said.