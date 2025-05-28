Delhi FOB: PWD calls meeting to discuss pedestrian bridge plans for regiment

New Delhi The drain culvert used by Rajputana Rifles. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Public Works Department (PWD), in an order late Monday night, called for an urgent meeting of stakeholders to discuss the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) between the Rajputana Rifles headquarters and their training ground located on the opposite side of the Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan.

The move comes on the heels of an HT report, titled “A smelly trail from barracks to grounds: Regiment’s daily battle” published in these columns on Monday. The report highlighted how, in the absence of a FOB, thousands of soldiers have to cross a filthy drain culvert four to six times a day. The report also highlighted that the situation worsens after rainfall, forcing the regiment to wade through waist-deep rainwater or walk along the road for 2.5 kilometres to cross the road through the main carriageway.

“Coordination in planning and design of the FOB, consider and recommend the location of the FOB to UTTIPEC for deliberation and approval, promotion of utilization and any other matter relating to construction and use of the FOB,” the PWD said in the order.

A PWD official said that the FOB has been under consideration and financial feasibility was being checked, but final approval was not yet granted. The subway committee includes officials from PWD, MCD, DDA, CRRI, traffic police, and the transport department.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma also instructed officials to expedite the construction. “I have asked officials to ensure that work on this FOB should be started at the earliest and tendering should be done so that it is completed at the earliest, and the soldiers do not have to cross a drain. It is shameful that none of the previous governments ever took this seriously,” Verma said.

According to locals and officials, soldiers have been using the culvert for at least 35 years. A proposal for a FOB was approved in 2010, but the project remained on paper, as ascertained by HT from a written response in the Delhi assembly to a question raised by the Delhi Cantt MLA Karan Singh Tanwar on March 31, 2010.

“Yes, the location of the FOB has been approved by the subway committee... The designs are being prepared. Its cost is approximately ₹2.75 crore. The work will be done after getting financial approval,” the MLA had said.

Over 15 years and four governments later, soldiers are still waiting for the bridge.